Nippon Sheet Glass Share Exchange Alters Share Structure

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Sheet Glass Company ( (JP:5202) ).

Nippon Sheet Glass announced that Japan Industrial Solutions Fund II, a Class A shareholder, exercised its right to request the exchange of 592 Class A shares for 1,000,070 common shares. This transaction will increase the number of common shares and decrease the Class A shares, which do not carry voting rights, impacting the company’s share structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5202) stock is a Hold with a Yen390.00 price target.

More about Nippon Sheet Glass Company

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. operates in the glass manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of glass products for architectural, automotive, and technical glass markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,110,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.82B



