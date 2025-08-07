Nippon Seiki Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7287) ).

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with a 0.2% decline compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue drop, the company saw a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, rising by 256.7%. The company forecasts a modest revenue growth of 1.1% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a notable increase in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of automotive instrument clusters and other display products. The company focuses on the automotive industry, providing essential components for vehicle manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 119,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen92.45B

