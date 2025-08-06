Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6490) ).

Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 3.1% year-on-year, reaching 13,499 million yen. Despite this, the company experienced a decline in ordinary profit by 5.4%, attributed to market challenges. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a slight decrease in net sales and profits, reflecting cautious market conditions.

More about Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Pillar Packing Co., Ltd., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing sealing products and related components. The company serves various sectors, including automotive and industrial machinery, with a strong market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 67,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen91.5B

