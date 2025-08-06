Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Paper ( (JP:3863) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Paper Industries reported a 2% increase in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with operating profit rising by 32.6% year-on-year. Despite a comprehensive income loss, the company forecasts a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with anticipated increases in net sales and profits, reflecting a strategic focus on improving financial performance.

More about Nippon Paper

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. operates in the paper industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of paper products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a significant player in the Japanese paper market.

Average Trading Volume: 590,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.7B

