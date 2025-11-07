Nippon Kayaku Co. Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Kayaku Co ( (JP:4272) ) has issued an announcement.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 1,374,600 of its common shares from the open market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a total acquisition cost of 1,917,072,800 yen. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 14 million shares, representing 8.76% of the total issued shares, to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4272) stock is a Buy with a Yen1607.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Kayaku Co stock, see the JP:4272 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Kayaku Co

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals, functional chemicals, and safety systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of products that cater to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 441,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen222.2B

