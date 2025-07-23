Nippon Fine Chemical Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4362) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 9,700 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves a total disposal value of ¥23,425,500 and is aimed at aligning the interests of directors and corporate officers with the company’s performance.

Nippon Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fine chemicals. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative chemical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 49,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen60.98B

