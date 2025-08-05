Nippon Denko Revises 2025 Earnings Forecasts Amid Mixed Trends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5563) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, based on recent operating trends and cumulative results for the first half of the year. The company has adjusted its net sales forecast to 78,200 million yen and operating profit to 5,200 million yen, while ordinary profit is revised down to 3,000 million yen. These changes reflect a 2.1% increase in net sales but a 14.3% decrease in ordinary profit compared to previous forecasts, indicating a mixed financial outlook for the company.

More about Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and materials. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Yasushi Aoki.

Average Trading Volume: 499,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.43B

