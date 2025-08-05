Nippon Denko Reports H1 2025 Financials and Announces Special Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5563) ) has issued an update.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a 4.4% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, despite a decline in operating profit by 10.3%. The company announced a revision in its dividend forecast, including a special commemorative dividend for its 100th anniversary, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. The financial outlook for the full year 2025 anticipates a significant decrease in profits, indicating potential challenges ahead.

More about Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing sector. The company is primarily involved in producing and supplying various industrial materials and chemicals, with a focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 499,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.43B

See more data about 5563 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue