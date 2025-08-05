Nippon Denko Announces 100th Anniversary Dividend and Forecast Revisions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5563) ) has provided an update.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. has announced a commemorative dividend of ¥1 per share to mark its 100th anniversary, alongside a revision of its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. This move reflects the company’s gratitude towards its shareholders and aligns with its shareholder returns policy, which includes a payout ratio of approximately 40% based on underlying profit and a minimum dividend per share of ¥10.

More about Nippon Denko Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and supplying various industrial materials. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, serving a diverse range of markets with its products.

Average Trading Volume: 499,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.43B

