Nippon Chemical Reports Mixed Q1 Results and Raises Dividend Forecast

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4092) ) has provided an update.
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 5.5% year-on-year to ¥10,949 million. However, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 34.2% and 34.9%, respectively. Despite these challenges, the company revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected net sales growth of 4.3% and an increase in annual dividends per share, indicating a strategic focus on shareholder returns.
More about Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing various chemical products, serving diverse market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 46,454
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen18.89B
