Nippon Chemical Industrial Corrects Major Shareholder Information

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4092) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. announced a correction regarding its major shareholders. The company clarified that the Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. Partner Shareholding Association is the major and lead shareholder, rather than Japan Master Trust Bank Co., Ltd. This correction does not affect the previously reported details about the shareholders’ voting rights and shareholding ratios.

More about Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the code 4092.

Average Trading Volume: 46,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen18.89B

