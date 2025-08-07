Nippon Chemical Boosts Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Amid Strong Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4092) ) has issued an announcement.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing increased demand for its specialty chemical products and favorable economic conditions such as a stronger yen and reduced raw material costs. The company has raised its net sales and profit expectations significantly, and in line with its policy of prioritizing shareholder returns, it has also increased its annual dividend forecast, reflecting improved financial performance.

More about Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on products such as electronic ceramic materials for automobiles and communication, and phosphine derivatives for catalysts.

Average Trading Volume: 46,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen18.89B

See more data about 4092 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue