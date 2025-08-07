Nippon Carbide Industries Sees Sales Growth but Profit Decline in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated ( (JP:4064) ).

Nippon Carbide Industries reported a 4.7% increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales and operating profit, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 19.1%, indicating potential challenges in cost management or other operational areas.

More about Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of carbide-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the materials sector.

Average Trading Volume: 36,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen18.3B

