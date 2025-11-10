Nippon Carbide Industries Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated ( (JP:4064) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Carbide Industries reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 3.8% and profit attributable to owners increasing by 80.6% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a slight increase in dividends and provided a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a modest growth in net sales but a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining profit margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4064) stock is a Buy with a Yen2339.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated stock, see the JP:4064 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of carbide products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of chemical products and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 51,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.14B

