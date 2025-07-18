Nippon Carbide Finalizes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated ( (JP:4064) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This strategic move involves the allocation of 11,422 common shares to directors and executive officers, potentially aligning management interests with shareholder value.

Nippon Carbide Industries Company,Incorporated

Average Trading Volume: 36,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.51B

