Nippon Active Value Fund Issues New Shares at Premium

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc ( (GB:NAVF) ) has provided an announcement.

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc has announced the issuance of 320,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 209 pence per share, which represents a slight premium over both the net asset value and the previous closing market price. The new shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and commence trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market on 29 July 2025. This issuance will increase the company’s total ordinary shares with voting rights to 189,561,704, impacting shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company’s share capital.

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc exhibits strong financial health with impressive growth in revenue and profit margins. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, with positive market momentum indicators. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is undervalued, offering potential upside. Recent corporate events reinforce the strategic direction and successful performance in the Japanese market. Overall, the company presents a compelling investment opportunity with a score of 83.

More about Nippon Active Value Fund Plc

Average Trading Volume: 192,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

