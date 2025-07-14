Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. Secures Green Loan for Debt Refinancing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ( (JP:3226) ) has issued an announcement.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. announced a refinancing initiative through a green loan of 1 billion yen from The Keiyo Bank, Ltd., aimed at redeeming its No.3 Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds. This move is part of NAF’s strategy to manage its debt efficiently while supporting sustainable investments, as the funds will be used for the repayment of loans related to the acquisition of a green asset, Park Cube Megro Tower. The refinancing slightly alters NAF’s debt profile, reducing its total interest-bearing debt by 1 billion yen, and maintaining a stable interest-bearing debt ratio.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (NAF) operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, focusing on acquiring and managing residential properties in Japan. The company is managed by Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd., which specializes in real estate investment trust management.

