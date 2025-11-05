Nippo Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippo Ltd. ( (JP:9913) ) has issued an update.

Nippo Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with a notable improvement in operating profit by 12.8% year-on-year. Despite the positive growth in profits, the company’s comprehensive income showed a negative trend, and the equity-to-asset ratio decreased, indicating potential challenges in financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9913) stock is a Buy with a Yen2842.00 price target.

More about Nippo Ltd.

Nippo Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, primarily engaged in industries related to its core operations, though specific industry details are not provided in the text.

Average Trading Volume: 4,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.05B

