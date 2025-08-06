NIPPN Corporation Reports Q1 FY2026 Financial Results with Increased Sales and Operating Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from NIPPN Corporation ( (JP:2001) ).

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, NIPPN Corporation reported a 2.2% increase in net sales to ¥104,219 million, driven by rising food service market demand and price adjustments. Despite increased costs, operating income rose by 8.0% to ¥5,544 million, while profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 50.4% due to extraordinary gains from the previous year. The company maintains its financial forecasts and dividend plans for the remainder of the fiscal year.

More about NIPPN Corporation

NIPPN Corporation, headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, is focused on enhancing corporate value by contributing to a sustainable society. The company operates in the food industry, offering products for both home and professional use. It aims to expand its market presence by increasing brand awareness and has recently included HATANAKA FOODS Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary to boost its frozen foods supply system.

Average Trading Volume: 201,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen180.7B

