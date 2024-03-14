NioCorp Finalizes Strategic Share Issuance

Niocorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance and sale of 85,000 of its common shares at a price of $2.6638 each, pursuant to the terms of their Standby Equity Purchase Agreement from January 2023. The shares were sold at a slight discount, based on 97% of the average volume-weighted price on the Nasdaq, and are part of a strategic financing maneuver by the company. The issued shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and are subject to specific exemptions in the US and Canada.

