NioCorp Expands Land Holdings for Elk Creek Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NioCorp Developments ( (NB) ) just unveiled an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has completed the purchase of three key land parcels for its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project, enhancing its land ownership and facilitating the project’s advancement towards construction and commercial operation. This acquisition, along with previous land purchases, positions NioCorp to establish necessary infrastructure and improve local road systems, contingent on securing project financing. The move strengthens NioCorp’s strategic position in the critical minerals industry, potentially impacting stakeholders by accelerating the project’s timeline and increasing the company’s asset base.

The most recent analyst rating on (NB) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NioCorp Developments stock, see the NB Stock Forecast page.

More about NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is focused on developing the Elk Creek Project, which is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company is also exploring the potential to produce rare earth elements from this project. Niobium is used in specialty alloys and high-strength, low-alloy steel for automotive and structural applications. Scandium is used in aluminum alloys and solid oxide fuel cells, while titanium is used in lightweight alloys and various industrial applications. Rare earth elements like neodymium and dysprosium are critical for producing powerful magnets used in defense and civilian technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,476,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $229.6M

For detailed information about NB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue