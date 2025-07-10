Ninety One Announces Director and Secretary Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ninety One ( (GB:N91) ) is now available.

Ninety One has announced transactions involving directors and company secretaries, including awards of ordinary shares as part of deferred bonus awards. These transactions, disclosed under regulatory requirements, reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and compliance with market regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:N91) stock is a Hold with a £188.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ninety One stock, see the GB:N91 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:N91 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:N91 is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. Despite bullish technical indicators, overbought conditions pose a risk. The valuation is attractive with a solid dividend yield, but analyst sentiment is cautious. The company’s strategic acquisitions and share repurchase program could drive future growth.

More about Ninety One

Ninety One is a dual-listed asset management company, incorporated in both South Africa and the UK. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and financial advisory services, with a market presence on both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 900,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.23B

