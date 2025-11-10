Nine Entertainment Announces Director Departure and Interest Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited ( (AU:NEC) ) has provided an update.
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited announced that Catherine West has ceased to be a director as of November 7, 2025. The final director’s interest notice reveals that Ms. West holds no securities as a registered holder but is a beneficiary of a trust holding 144,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This change could impact the company’s governance and stakeholder interests, as it marks a shift in the board’s composition.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NEC) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:NEC Stock Forecast page.
More about Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited operates in the media industry, offering a range of services including television broadcasting, digital media, and publishing. The company focuses on delivering entertainment and news content across various platforms to a broad audience in Australia.
Average Trading Volume: 7,067,495
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$1.77B
Learn more about NEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.