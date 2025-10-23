Nimy Resources Limited Announces Director Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nimy Resources Limited ( (AU:NIM) ) has shared an update.

Nimy Resources Limited announced the cessation of Christian Michael Price as a director as of October 19, 2025. Mr. Price holds indirect interests in the company through the Addis Super Fund, including 4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,500,000 unquoted options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Nimy Resources Limited

Nimy Resources Limited operates in the resources sector and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker NIM. The company focuses on resource exploration and development, with a particular emphasis on mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

