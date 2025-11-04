Niks Professional Ltd. Announces EGM and Delisting Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Niks Professional Ltd. ( (SG:NPL) ) has provided an announcement.

Niks Professional Ltd. has announced the electronic dissemination of a circular related to its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025. This meeting will address the proposed delisting through selective capital reduction. The circular, available on SGXNet and the company’s website, provides shareholders with details about the proposed transactions and recommendations from the Independent Financial Advisor and Recommending Directors. The EGM will be held physically, and shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, as virtual participation is not an option.

More about Niks Professional Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 265,870

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$29.25M

See more data about NPL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue