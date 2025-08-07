Nikon Restructures Metrology Operations with Subsidiary Liquidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Nikon ( (JP:7731) ) is now available.

Nikon Corporation has announced the dissolution and liquidation of its subsidiary, Nikon Metrology NV, as part of its structural reform efforts to enhance collaboration within the company and its group entities. This decision will lead to the transfer of corporate functions to Nikon Metrology Europe NV and direct oversight of business operations by Nikon, aiming to strengthen governance and sales capabilities. The company has also recognized deferred tax assets amounting to 9.3 billion yen, reflecting the financial impact of this restructuring on its consolidated financial statements.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7731) stock is a Buy with a Yen2000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nikon stock, see the JP:7731 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nikon

Nikon Corporation operates in the precision equipment and imaging products industry, primarily offering cameras, lenses, and industrial metrology solutions. The company focuses on technological innovation and global market expansion, particularly in Europe and the Americas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,446,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen458.7B

For detailed information about 7731 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue