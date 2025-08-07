Nikon Reports Q1 Financial Decline, Projects Future Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nikon ( (JP:7731) ).

Nikon Corporation reported a decline in revenue and operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a notable decrease in profit before tax compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company forecasts a significant improvement in profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating potential recovery and growth in its financial performance.

More about Nikon

Nikon Corporation operates in the imaging and optics industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of cameras, camera lenses, and other optical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovation in imaging technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,446,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen458.7B

