Nikko Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

An update from Nikko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6306) ) is now available.

Nikko Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as stock compensation, which was initially resolved in a Board of Directors meeting on June 25, 2025. This disposal involves 35,400 shares of common stock, with a total value of ¥25,204,800, distributed among company directors, an audit and supervisory board member, and executive officers, excluding outside directors and board members.

Average Trading Volume: 57,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.6B

