Nikkiso Co., Ltd. Addresses Inspection Lapse with Preventive Measures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Nikkiso Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6376) ).

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. has received an investigation report from a special committee regarding an incident where some pumps were shipped without undergoing required internal inspections. The company has acknowledged the findings and is committed to implementing measures to prevent recurrence. Despite the incident, the financial impact on the company’s 2025 results is expected to be negligible, with no changes to the financial forecasts. The company’s executives have taken responsibility by offering to return a portion of their compensation, and disciplinary actions will be taken against involved employees.

More about Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in pumps and other related equipment. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products and services to its customers, ensuring compliance with internal quality standards.

Average Trading Volume: 208,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen83.27B

For a thorough assessment of 6376 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue