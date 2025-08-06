NIIT Limited Announces Investor and Analyst Meeting in Mumbai

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from NIIT Limited ( (IN:NIITLTD) ).

NIIT Limited has announced that its representatives, including the Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Kumar Thadani and CEO Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar, will meet with investors and analysts in a non-deal roadshow scheduled for August 11, 2025, in Mumbai. This meeting aims to engage with stakeholders and provide insights into the company’s operations and strategies, although no unpublished price-sensitive information will be disclosed.

More about NIIT Limited

NIIT Limited operates in the education and training industry, providing learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals. The company focuses on offering a range of services including IT training, skills development, and digital transformation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 49,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 16.49B INR

