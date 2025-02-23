NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Allots 105,000 Shares Under Employee Stock Option Plan

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd ( (IN:NIITMTS) ) has issued an update.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd announced the allotment of 105,000 equity shares under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2023, with each share valued at Rs. 2. The company is in the process of completing formalities for listing these shares and will soon apply for listing and trading approval, a move that could enhance employee engagement and potentially impact the company’s stock market presence.

YTD Price Performance: -1.95%

Average Trading Volume: 24,969

