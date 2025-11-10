Nihon Parkerizing Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q2 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4095) ) is now available.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 3.2% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to parent company shareholders. Despite these declines, the company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stability in shareholder returns. The financial results reflect challenges in the company’s operations, but the steady dividend suggests confidence in future performance.

More about Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on surface treatment chemicals and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves various industrial sectors with its specialized chemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 171,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160B

