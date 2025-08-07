Nihon Parkerizing Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4095) ) just unveiled an update.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. announced a plan to repurchase up to 3,000,000 of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system, ToSTNeT-3, at a set price. This strategic move, which represents 2.6% of its outstanding shares, is part of a broader repurchase program aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, with potential implications for market dynamics and investor relations.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing primarily on surface treatment chemicals and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in metal surface treatment technology.

Average Trading Volume: 179,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160.7B

