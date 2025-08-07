Nihon Parkerizing Announces Share Buyback to Enhance Capital Efficiency

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4095) ) is now available.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. has announced a decision to repurchase up to 4.1% of its common stock, valued at a maximum of JPY 5 billion, as part of a strategy to improve capital efficiency and future return on equity (ROE). This move is aimed at increasing corporate value by responding to recent share price trends and the level of price-to-book ratio (PBR), and involves market purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the ToSTNeT-3 system.

More about Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, specializing in surface treatment technologies. The company focuses on providing products and services that enhance the durability and performance of metal surfaces, catering to various industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 179,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160.7B

See more data about 4095 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue