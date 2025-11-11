NIHON HOUSE Confirms Major Shareholder Status of Master Trust Bank

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NIHON HOUSE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1873) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NIHON HOUSE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd announced that The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. has been confirmed as a major shareholder as of October 31, 2025. The company will no longer disclose changes in shareholdings under trust accounts as changes in major shareholders due to the dispersed nature of beneficial ownership among numerous customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1873) stock is a Hold with a Yen337.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NIHON HOUSE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:1873 Stock Forecast page.

More about NIHON HOUSE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

NIHON HOUSE HOLDINGS Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the construction and real estate industry. The company focuses on providing housing solutions and related services, catering to a diverse market segment in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 129,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen12.24B

For detailed information about 1873 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue