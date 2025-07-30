NightFood Holdings Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NightFood Holdings ( (NGTF) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, NightFood Holdings, Inc. appointed James Steigerwald as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 25, 2025. Steigerwald, with extensive experience in marketing, sales, and operations across various industries, including cannabis and real estate, is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities. His appointment includes an annual salary and performance-based stock incentives, indicating a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership and market position.

Average Trading Volume: 409,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.89M

