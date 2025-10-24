Nicolet Bankshares Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

Nicolet Bankshares Inc ( (NIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nicolet Bankshares Inc presented to its investors.
Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank, a full-service community bank providing commercial, agricultural, consumer banking, wealth management, and retirement plan services, primarily operating in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has reported another record-breaking quarter with a net income of $42 million for the third quarter of 2025, surpassing the previous quarter’s $36 million and the $33 million from the same quarter last year. The company also achieved an earnings per diluted common share of $2.73, reflecting a significant increase from prior periods.
Key financial metrics for Nicolet include a quarterly net interest margin of 3.86%, marking an increase of 14 basis points from the previous quarter. The company also experienced a notable core deposit growth of $223 million, an annualized increase of 13%. Additionally, Nicolet repurchased 155,393 common shares for $21 million during the quarter, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.
The balance sheet showed an increase in total assets to $9.0 billion, driven by higher cash balances and loan growth, particularly in construction and agricultural loans. Total deposits rose to $7.6 billion, with a significant increase in customer deposits offsetting a decrease in brokered deposits. Asset quality remained stable, with nonperforming assets at 0.31% of total assets.
Looking ahead, Nicolet’s management remains optimistic about the company’s momentum and its position as a top-tier community bank. The focus on creating shared success among customers, communities, and employees continues to drive positive shareholder results, with expectations of maintaining strong financial performance in the future.