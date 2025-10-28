NickelSearch Ltd. Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Focus on Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NickelSearch Ltd. ( (AU:AM5) ) has issued an announcement.

NickelSearch Ltd. has released its quarterly cash flow report, indicating a net cash outflow from operating activities of $567,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights that there were no significant cash flows from investing or financing activities during this period, suggesting a focus on maintaining current operations rather than expansion or new investments.

More about NickelSearch Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,838,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.18M

