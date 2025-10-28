Nickel Mines Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance Amid Strategic Financial Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nickel Mines Ltd. ( (AU:NIC) ) has issued an update.

Nickel Mines Ltd. reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with significant EBITDA growth in its RKEF and HPAL operations, despite a temporary dip in sales from its Hengjaya Mine. The company issued US$800 million in senior unsecured notes to refinance existing debt, reducing costs and extending maturities. Nickel Mines also achieved safety milestones and received recognition for biodiversity management, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices. The company’s strategic moves, including deferring acquisition payments and progressing towards increased production quotas, position it well for future growth.

Nickel Mines Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on nickel production. The company is involved in several projects, including rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects and high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) operations. It holds significant interests in various nickel ore resource projects and is expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,709,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.21B

