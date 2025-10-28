Nickel Industries Achieves Safety Milestone and Earns Sustainability Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nickel Mines Ltd. ( (AU:NIC) ) is now available.

Nickel Industries Limited reported a perfect safety record for the quarter ending September 2025, with no lost time injuries recorded across 18.5 million safe man hours. The company was recognized for its sustainability efforts, receiving the Gold award for Biodiversity Management at the 2025 Indonesia Sustainable Responsible Awards and national recognition at the 2025 Innovation Technology for Social and Environmental Awards.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NIC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nickel Mines Ltd. stock, see the AU:NIC Stock Forecast page.

Nickel Industries Limited operates in the mining sector, focusing on the extraction and processing of nickel, a key component in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:NIC) and is involved in sustainable mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 6,709,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.21B

