Nick Scali Limited Announces Director Departure

Nick Scali Limited ( (AU:NCK) ) just unveiled an update.

Nick Scali Limited has announced the cessation of John Weir Ingram as a director, effective October 29, 2025. This change in the board may impact the company’s strategic direction, as Ingram held a significant interest in the company with 206,387 fully paid ordinary shares through Netwealth Investments Limited.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NCK) stock is a Buy with a A$24.40 price target.

More about Nick Scali Limited

Nick Scali Limited is a prominent company in the furniture retail industry, known for its high-quality, stylish furniture offerings. The company primarily focuses on delivering premium furniture products to the Australian market, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 358,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.92B



