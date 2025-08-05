Nichirei Corporation Reports Q1 Financial Results and Strategic Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nichirei Corporation ( (JP:2871) ) has issued an update.

Nichirei Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales and profits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The company has switched its depreciation method to the straight line method and extended the useful life of certain assets to better reflect its operational realities, resulting in increased profits. This strategic shift is aligned with Nichirei’s efforts to enhance its core business domains and maintain strong demand in its food and logistics sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2871) stock is a Buy with a Yen4200.00 price target.

More about Nichirei Corporation

Nichirei Corporation operates in the food and logistics industry, focusing primarily on the food business and temperature-controlled logistics. The company aims to strengthen profitability and improve capital efficiency through its new medium-term business plan, ‘Compass×Growth 2027,’ as part of its long-term management goal, ‘N-FIT 2035.’

Average Trading Volume: 944,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen466.6B



