Nichicon Corporation Reports Q1 Financial Results and Outlook

An update from Nichicon Corporation ( (JP:6996) ) is now available.

Nichicon Corporation reported a decrease in net sales and profit for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite a significant increase in operating profit, the company’s overall financial performance was impacted by a decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a modest increase in net sales and operating profit, indicating a cautious optimism for recovery.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6996) stock is a Hold with a Yen920.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nichicon Corporation stock, see the JP:6996 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nichicon Corporation

Nichicon Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. It specializes in the production of capacitors and other electronic components, focusing on innovation and quality to maintain its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 169,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen90.56B

