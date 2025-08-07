Nichias Corporation Revises Earnings Forecasts Amid Semiconductor Market Uncertainty

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nichias ( (JP:5393) ) has provided an update.

Nichias Corporation has revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to weaker-than-expected demand in its Advanced Products Division, particularly affecting semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The revised forecasts indicate a slight decrease in expected net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners, reflecting the uncertain recovery outlook in the semiconductor sector.

More about Nichias

Nichias Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on advanced products such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 181,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen388.2B

See more data about 5393 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue