NICE Appoints Scott Russell as New CEO

NICE (NICE) has released an update.

NICE has announced the appointment of Scott Russell as the new CEO, who will take over from Barak Eilam on January 1, 2025. Russell, with over 25 years of experience in enterprise software and a history of leadership roles at SAP, is set to drive NICE’s growth leveraging cloud, digital, and AI technologies. Eilam will aid in the transition until the end of 2024, after a decade of leading NICE to market leadership.

