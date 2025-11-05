Niagen Bioscience Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

ChromaDex Corporation ( (NAGE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ChromaDex Corporation presented to its investors.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. is a global bioscience company focused on healthy aging, specializing in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a key regulator of cellular metabolism. The company is known for its flagship ingredient, Niagen®, a precursor to NAD+, which is available in both food and pharmaceutical grades.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Niagen Bioscience announced a significant 33% increase in net sales, reaching $34.0 million, and a net income of $4.6 million, up from $1.9 million in the previous year. The company also highlighted a 120% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $6.4 million, showcasing robust financial performance.

Key financial metrics from the report include a gross margin increase of 100 basis points to 64.5%, and an improvement in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net sales. The company’s Tru Niagen® product line saw a 44% sales increase, contributing significantly to overall growth. Additionally, Niagen Bioscience expanded its distribution network for Niagen Plus™ IV and injectable therapies to over 1,000 clinics nationwide.

Operational highlights include the launch of AboutNAD®, a digital platform aimed at consolidating NAD+ research, and a successful challenge against a competitor’s false advertising claims. These initiatives reinforce the company’s scientific leadership and commitment to evidence-based product positioning.

Looking ahead, Niagen Bioscience reaffirms its full-year 2025 net sales growth outlook of 25% to 30%, driven by continued e-commerce momentum and new partnerships. The company expects improvements in gross margin and a strategic increase in sales and marketing expenses to support brand growth and market efficiency.

