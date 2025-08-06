NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Reports Q1 Financial Results and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5991) ) has provided an update.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a significant decline in comprehensive income compared to the previous year. The company has also expanded its consolidation scope by including NHK Automotive Components India Private Limited, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the automotive components sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5991) stock is a Buy with a Yen2200.00 price target.

More about NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing automotive components and other industrial products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President and COO Kazuhisa Uemura.

Average Trading Volume: 553,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen373.8B

