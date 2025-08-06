NHK Spring Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5991) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to dispose of its treasury shares through a third-party allotment as part of its stock-based compensation plan. This move is aimed at providing benefits to its Directors and Corporate Officers, aligning with the company’s strategy to incentivize and reward its leadership team. The disposal involves 860,200 shares, representing a small percentage of the company’s total issued shares, and is intended to support the continuation of the Board Benefit Trust plan, ensuring the availability of shares for future grants.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5991) stock is a Buy with a Yen2200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NHK Spring Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5991 Stock Forecast page.

More about NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing and supplying a range of automotive and industrial components. The company is known for its expertise in spring and seating technology, catering primarily to the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 553,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen373.8B

See more data about 5991 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue