NH3 Clean Energy Expands Share Issuance to Bolster Market Position

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. ( (AU:NH3) ) has issued an update.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited has completed the issuance of 71,817,413 new shares, which include placement and conversion shares, as part of its recent financial activities. This move increases the company’s total shares to 636,422,198, with director participation subject to shareholder approval, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

More about Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 638,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.94M

