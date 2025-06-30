NH3 Clean Energy Advances Graphite and Ammonia Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. ( (AU:NH3) ) has shared an update.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited announced that its partner, Green Critical Minerals, has released a Pre-Feasibility Study for the McIntosh Graphite Project, revealing significant potential with a 32.5-year mine life and substantial financial metrics. This development aligns with NH3’s strategy to leverage its mineral holdings while prioritizing the WAH2 project, which aims to supply low-emissions ammonia to Asia’s decarbonizing economies, with production expected to start in the second half of 2029.

More about Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited is involved in the clean energy sector, focusing on supplying low-emissions ammonia to the Asia Pacific region. The company is also engaged in developing mineral resources, including graphite, through partnerships to enhance its portfolio value.

YTD Price Performance: 83.33%

Average Trading Volume: 610,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.63M

